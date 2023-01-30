ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin

Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
nodq.com

Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn

As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him

Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance

Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling

Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn throws away all of his WWE Bloodline gear

As Sami Zayn learned all too well at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, dreams don’t last forever. Sometimes a dream opportunity comes along for a day, sometimes you luck into an unrepeatable result, heck, sometimes you get added to the most popular act in all of professional wrestling and become the most over man in the biggest promotion on earth for the better part of a year, but eventually, the other shoe is going to drop, and the performer in question will have to pick up the pieces where they left off.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
PWMania

WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE

Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided

With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestletalk.com

Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39

A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy