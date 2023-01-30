Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
As Sami Zayn learned all too well at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, dreams don’t last forever. Sometimes a dream opportunity comes along for a day, sometimes you luck into an unrepeatable result, heck, sometimes you get added to the most popular act in all of professional wrestling and become the most over man in the biggest promotion on earth for the better part of a year, but eventually, the other shoe is going to drop, and the performer in question will have to pick up the pieces where they left off.
Cody Rhodes Did Not Realize His Neck Tattoo Was Going To Be So Large
WWE Universe has been continuously buzzing about the return of the Prodigal Son after months of being on the shelf due to injury, Cody Rhodes. Not only did Rhodes come back, but inserted himself straight into the world title picture upon his resurgence. Cody Rhodes has been at the center of discussion, and he recently opened up about his intriguing neck tattoo.
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
Long-injured star makes his surprise return on WWE RAW
Rick Boogs is a certified WWE superstar; he’s big, he’s strong, and most importantly of all, he’s darn entertaining, with a near-limitless reserve of energy to draw from and enough charisma to fill out his own roster. So naturally, when Boogs saw his knee buckle in an...
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Roman Reigns / Sami Zayn Segment From Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night, when he won the Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Later in the show however, the big talked about angle between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens...
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns To Television
She’s back. WWE has had a number of returns in the past 48 hours, with names such as Chelsea Green and Rick Boogs returning to the company. However, there was an additional name that also made her presence felt on television. Carmella made her return to WWE programming on...
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
