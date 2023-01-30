Read full article on original website
Related
Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will. Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies. "I will always love Pamela, always...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0