ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law Tuesday. The governor’s office said the PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO