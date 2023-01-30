Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Governor Walz signs reproductive freedom into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law Tuesday. The governor’s office said the PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion.
froggyweb.com
U.S. African American studies does not include material targeted by Florida governor
(Reuters) – An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida’s conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that...
Comments / 0