Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
FASHION Magazine |
I’m Sorry, But the Peplum Is Back
But fear not, there are *cool* ways to style peplums in 2023. Love it or hate it, nothing garners a visceral reaction quite like the polarizing style of the peplum. With flared fabric gathered at the waist and a protruding flounce at the hips, the signature silhouette tends to rub people the wrong way (literally). This is why it puzzles me ever-so-slightly to announce its return.
Comments / 0