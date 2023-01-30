ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

lamarledger.com

Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says

The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
COLORADO STATE

