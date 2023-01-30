ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Stay Home: Texas road conditions, airline cancelations making travel difficult

Ice on many Texas Highways is making it challenging to travel. Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless it's necessary. Drive Texas shows many Texas highways covered in ice. In Central Texas, 25 News crews found wrecks and slick spots from Bell to McLennan counties, although most roads were passable during the day if drivers took it slowly.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Many North Texas Districts Close, Cancel Activities Monday Due to Winter Weather

Dozens of North Texas school districts have either closed Monday or canceled after-school activities due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that is bringing freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

