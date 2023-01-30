Read full article on original website
Great Places to Work: Enclave
Founded in 2011, Enclave quickly made a name for itself on the Fargo-Moorhead/West Fargo real estate scene through the development, construction, and management of some of the most modern multifamily, commercial, and multi-use properties in the region. Space for Success. In just 11 short but productive years, Enclave has grown...
Park Co Realtors
PARK CO., REALTORS® is interwoven in the history of Fargo. Since 1956, they have provided real estate services within a 60-mile radius of Fargo-Moorhead, including Detroit Lakes. PARK CO., REALTORS® also provides incoming and outgoing relocation services for area businesses and individuals. With a vision to build lasting...
Great Places to Work: Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen’s manufacturing plant in Moorhead, MN is proud to be part of the bigger Pactiv Evergreen which is a leading manufacturer of food and beverage packaging in North America. Their products are essential and their industry is growing. The Moorhead plant was built in 1993 and has been owned by Pactiv Evergreen since 1999. In 2017, the Moorhead Pactiv Evergreen plant received the Pactiv Evergreen Environmental Facility of the Year award. Pactiv Evergreen Moorhead was also the Clay County Recycler of the Year in 2021. The plant is a 24/7 operation with about 175 employees. The building is approximately 150,000 square feet and produces molded fiber products. These products include egg cartons which are made from recycled materials and molded fiber-hinged lid containers and plates made from virgin fiber.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
About Eventide Senior Living Communities
For more than seven decades, Eventide Senior Living Communities has offered exceptional services to empower older adults to thrive. Eventide was founded in 1951 and is a faith-based, non-profit senior healthcare system headquartered in Moorhead, MN. The organization also has locations in Fargo, West Fargo, Jamestown, and Devils Lake, ND. With about 1,100 full and part- time employees, Eventide serves over 1,200 residents daily at its six locations. Eventide provides a full range of lifestyle and service options, including independent and assisted apartment living, memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation/transitional care.
Moorhead mechanic full of spark
Josie Whitlock is a rarity — the only female auto technician in Moorhead, one of perhaps only two in Fargo-Moorhead. It’s a career that she’s been training for since spending time at her father’s side, tinkering with their cars in the family garage in Roseau and, later, the Twin Cities.
Swanson Health Products
Swanson Health Products started in 1969 in Fargo, ND with a mission to offer pure and potent health products at a great value. Over fifty years later, they continue to innovate science-backed vitamins and supplements, healthy home, pantry and self-care products, delivering wellness solutions for mind, body and home. Swanson...
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Downtown location of Mexican Village is closing
FARGO (KFGO) – One of downtown Fargo’s oldest restaurants has announced it will close. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Mexican Village announced its location at 814 Main Ave., which opened in 1971, is closing as of today. The post says the restaurant will “consolidate operations” at its 45th St. S. location.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Highly touted two-way lineman signs with Bison
(Fargo, ND) -- A top North Dakota football recruit is signing with the North Dakota State University Bison. The university announced the addition of All-State lineman AJ Heins Wednesday. Heins played both ways for New Salem-Almont and earned All-State honors for the last two years for his play on the...
Punk Chef Pizza + Bar Abruptly Closes in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A pizza restaurant and bar that opened in its new location in Moorhead last summer is now closed for good. In a social media post, the operators of Punk Chef Pizza + Bar announced that Saturday night, January 28, they were officially closing their doors.
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
Kindred daycare makes difficult choice of cutting families due to staffing shortages
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost everyone’s had headaches of short staffing, from having to come in early or stay late, but for daycare’s it’s affecting whether they can legally operate. Lil’ Buckaroo’s in Kindred, says they had to make the difficult choice of cutting 16...
New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. KX […]
Western North Dakota football stars taking the next step on National Signing Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of local football stars are making the jump to play football at the next level today. Follow along as we announce each signing. This is an updating story, KX Sports will be releasing names throughout the day as signings become official. North Dakota State University AJ Heins, OL, New Salem-Almont […]
Bakery Fire Forces Evacuation of Fargo Hornbacher’s
FARGO, ND (KFGO) – A bakery fire forced an evacuation of Osgood Hornbacher’s Tuesday evening. Fire crews were called to a report of a fryer on fire at the Hornbacher’s store located at 4151 45th Street S. in Fargo around 5:40 p.m. Battalion Chief Dane Carley said...
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus. Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.
