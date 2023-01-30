Read full article on original website
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
WTOP
DC police chief worries criminal code overhaul doesn’t support victims of violence
While Congress considers a revamp of D.C.’s archaic criminal code, one of the bill’s most outspoken critics has a message for federal lawmakers during their review process: Justice for the victim matters, too. In an interview with WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said the...
WTOP
After Memphis police beating, ACLU calls for disbanding DC police gun unit
After members of a specialized policing unit were charged in the death of a man in Memphis, Tennessee, there is a call for a specialized policing unit in D.C. to be disbanded. It comes from the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. which said the D.C. police department’s Gun Recovery Unit, or GRU, disproportionality targets and “continues to traumatize Black communities” in the nation’s capital.
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
WGAL
Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek
Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lawmakers call for new legislation to get all Marylanders health care coverage
Health care for all, that's the goal of a new legislative package some Maryland lawmakers are calling for.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
fox5dc.com
Can landlords force DC residents to take down their doorbell cameras for security?
An Anacostia man who rents his home is being asked by his landlord to take his doorbell camera down. But is he legally obligated to remove the device? FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with a tenants' rights attorney who said tenants are generally in a better position on this issue -- plus the mayor has a security camera incentive program encouraging them.
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
WTOP
Md. spice company sets the record straight on ‘Dirty Jobs’
That familiar seasoning you taste when buying and eating traditional blue crabs in Maryland is assumed by many to be the hugely famous and beloved Old Bay Seasoning. However, that is often not the case. Many crab houses across the state instead use “J.O. No. 2 ‘Crab House Spice’,” a...
WTOP
Grandson of DC soul food legend trying to break cycle of unhealthy habits
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The grandson of the owner of D.C.’s legendary home of sweet potato pie, Henry’s Soul Café, says he grew up eating amazing food, but later recognized that his family had a history of unhealthy eating and illness — now he wants to break the cycle.
WTOP
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County,...
fox5dc.com
DC snow drought may end overnight, but snow lovers will be far from satisfied
The magic number is 0.1, that is all we need to end the 325-day snowless streak here in Washington, D.C. The city last saw measurable snow when 0.4" fell on March 12th, 2022. Could the streak finally end tonight?. I'm going to gamble and say "yes." I do actually think...
