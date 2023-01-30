ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WTOP

DC police chief worries criminal code overhaul doesn’t support victims of violence

While Congress considers a revamp of D.C.’s archaic criminal code, one of the bill’s most outspoken critics has a message for federal lawmakers during their review process: Justice for the victim matters, too. In an interview with WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said the...
WTOP

After Memphis police beating, ACLU calls for disbanding DC police gun unit

After members of a specialized policing unit were charged in the death of a man in Memphis, Tennessee, there is a call for a specialized policing unit in D.C. to be disbanded. It comes from the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. which said the D.C. police department’s Gun Recovery Unit, or GRU, disproportionality targets and “continues to traumatize Black communities” in the nation’s capital.
MEMPHIS, TN
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek

Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas

The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
WTOP

Md. spice company sets the record straight on ‘Dirty Jobs’

That familiar seasoning you taste when buying and eating traditional blue crabs in Maryland is assumed by many to be the hugely famous and beloved Old Bay Seasoning. However, that is often not the case. Many crab houses across the state instead use “J.O. No. 2 ‘Crab House Spice’,” a...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Grandson of DC soul food legend trying to break cycle of unhealthy habits

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The grandson of the owner of D.C.’s legendary home of sweet potato pie, Henry’s Soul Café, says he grew up eating amazing food, but later recognized that his family had a history of unhealthy eating and illness — now he wants to break the cycle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

