The Virginia Tech football schedule for the 2023 season was announced Monday via the ACC network. The Hokies will enter the second year under head coach Brent Pry in September following a tough freshman season for Pry. Tech went 3–8 overall and only secured one win in the ACC. After this complicated adjustment period, Pry and his squad, which now features many new promising recruits, will be looking to rebound in 2023.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO