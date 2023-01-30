ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England

Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Yardbarker

Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham

The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Isco transfer situation after Union Berlin move collapses

There remains some interest in the potential free transfer of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco after a move to Union Berlin fell through. The Spaniard is now attracting interest from some Turkish clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Isco is one of the most...
SB Nation

Talking points: Deadline day special!

The January transfer deadline day usually promises more than it delivers for Sunderland supporters, although last year’s was a bit of fun with late-night AOL stalking the day after Lee Johnson had got the boot. Today, we’re looking in pretty good shape, but Ross Stewart’s apparent season-ender on Saturday...
SB Nation

How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?

Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.

