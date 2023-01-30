Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England
Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
Tottenham hope to finally solve right-back riddle with Porro after spending £90m on flops to replace Walker & Trippier
SINCE Kyle Walker was sold to Manchester City in 2017, it has been more a case of wrong wing-back than right wing-back for Tottenham. Around £90million had been spent on replacements — but none have held a candle to £50m Walker. Now they hope to have the...
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Fallout from the nightmare of deadline day, free agent latest
The transfer deadline has passed and our team made no additions to the squad. We should continue to put pressure on the board, but we have to support the new manager and the players who are getting ready for the match on Saturday. COYB!. Check out our Royal Blue Mersey...
Yardbarker
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 5 - 0 London City Lionesses: Spurs dispatch Championship table toppers in the FA cup
Tottenham Hotspur Women smashed London City Lionesses 5-0 to advance in the FA Cup. The current leaders Women’s Championship leaders put up a fight, but they proved no match for a Spurs side transformed by new signings. Rehanne Skinner selected a stronger lineup than one might expect for a...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Who will manage Tottenham while Antonio Conte recovers from surgery?
Conte is having surgery to remove his gallbladder, meaning he won't take charge of Spurs for the foreseeable future
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Isco transfer situation after Union Berlin move collapses
There remains some interest in the potential free transfer of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco after a move to Union Berlin fell through. The Spaniard is now attracting interest from some Turkish clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Isco is one of the most...
SB Nation
Talking points: Deadline day special!
The January transfer deadline day usually promises more than it delivers for Sunderland supporters, although last year’s was a bit of fun with late-night AOL stalking the day after Lee Johnson had got the boot. Today, we’re looking in pretty good shape, but Ross Stewart’s apparent season-ender on Saturday...
SB Nation
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?
Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 31
Normally I’d do an EFL Championship roundup today, but I know you all only care about one thing: the end of the transfer window. So we’ll do the roundup tomorrow. Instead, let’s recall some of the crazier ends to transfer windows that we remember. When I think...
