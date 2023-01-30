Read full article on original website
State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can.
The failure of Minnesota’s state agencies to protect Minnesota’s drinking water is documented once again in “Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price” by Madi McVan of Investigate Midwest, published by the Reformer on Jan. 17. The story raises questions that deserve answers: Why do well owners, whose groundwater has […] The post State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota DNR proposing increases for Fishing Licenses, Boat Registrations, Park Passes
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of...
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through the Ice in Minnesota
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
New highway camera views are now available on 511mn.org
BAXTER, Minn. – New Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in central Minnesota are active at seven different locations and highway camera views are now available at 511mn.org, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new RWIS stations are located in Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd...
Minnesota DNR Eagle Cam Marks Ten Years
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam is marking a special milestone this year. The camera first went up ten years ago, in January 2013, thanks to the Nongame Wildlife Program. It is nestled in a tree next to the nest, where viewers can observe mating pairs of bald eagles incubating their eggs and raising their eaglets. Fifteen chicks have been hatched and raised in those ten years.
Meet the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving
If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
Minnesota gets $2.4 million for county and city road safety
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that more than 500 projects across the country will receive funding to help improve roads and safety. “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
A Surprising Number Of Minnesota Counties Have Either One Stoplight Or None At All
People on the coasts think of Minnesota as flyover country. We've all seen video interviews of people from elsewhere who think Minnesota is just a giant cornfield, the frozen tundra (that's only part of the year - har har), or just a giant forest with some lakes. Despite those beliefs...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit
Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit. But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making. “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ASK A TROOPER
Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?. Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.
Governor Tim Walz Signs PRO Act Into Law
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law, further protecting abortion rights in Minnesota. The law takes effect today. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
DNR Warns Against Feeding Animals
(KNSI) – “Don’t feed the animals.”. You’ve probably seen those signs before. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is still true in the middle of a snowy winter. Staff have witnessed several examples of people dropping off bread crumbs and other food along the...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
