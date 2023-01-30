Read full article on original website
Five arrested, one wanted for Adams County armed robbery
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery. The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They […]
Deputies: Fugitive, girlfriend arrested in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase. Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony […]
West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
Two arrested after $275,000 worth of drugs seized in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs. Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage […]
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
Two arrests in one Mississippi county net nearly 300 ecstasy pills, marijuana and weapons
Two separate arrests in one Mississippi county have netted nearly 300 doses of Ecstasy pills. On Jan. 28, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office conducted a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road. Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Damian Nelson, deputies observed the odor of marijuana wafting from...
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were arrested in Pike County Tuesday during a drug bust that resulted in officials recovering around 170 grams of marijuana, around 30 grams of cocaine, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamines, and three firearms. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the narcotics...
Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
Jackson residents frustrated with broken traffic lights, road infrastructure repair delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken traffic lights and poles down around the capital city. It’s a problem that’s driving some residents to distraction and they want the city to take action. ”It’s an eyesore with inoperable lights hanging off poles.”. Tameka Gilkey lives in North Jackson. Gilkey...
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Man Arrested On Drug, Firearm Charges After Checkpoint In Pike County
On January 28, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office conducted a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road. Upon making contact with the driver later identified as Damian Nelson, Deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Deputies located approximately 200 dosage...
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
