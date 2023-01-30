Read full article on original website
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
wpln.org
TennCare is trying to simplify annual income reviews for post-pandemic restart
Tennessee’s Medicaid agency is trying to avoid cutting benefits for people just because of paperwork problems. In April, TennCare will restart its income reviews, which have been paused for three years. Agency officials provided an update to state lawmakers on Tuesday. “It is easier now than ever before to...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wcyb.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
WYSH AM 1380
Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties
(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
Johnson City Press
State officials getting word out to Tennesseans about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property
State officials are taking yet another approach in connecting with Tennesseans who may be owed a share of $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Treasury said it is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmakers propose trading in one holiday to make post-Super Bowl Monday holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--If you are one of those people who have always believed the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday, two Tennessee lawmakers are in agreement. Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33) and Representative Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis-D84) are the sponsors of SB1344/HB1463 in their respective chambers. The bill would...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
