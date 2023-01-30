ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties

(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
UNION COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

State officials getting word out to Tennesseans about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property

State officials are taking yet another approach in connecting with Tennesseans who may be owed a share of $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Treasury said it is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.

