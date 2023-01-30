ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

Alabama Sheriffs Association Reacts to Inmate Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s prison inmates are no longer behind bars and enjoying life on the outside. In all, about 400 inmates are set to be released early. The process started this week with 80 releases so far. The inmate release stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021 on prison reform.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Crime victims groups express concern over inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama begins releasing hundreds of inmates early, some crime victims say they should’ve been given more time to know this was happening. Victims groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. That includes Sara Welch, whose son Matthew […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Dozens of Alabama inmates released under new law

About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to the supervision of the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Only a portion of over 400 inmates released so far

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Only a small portion of the 412 inmates set to be released on Tuesday, January 31, has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says 92 of the 412 inmates have been released today.
ALABAMA STATE
ALABAMA STATE

