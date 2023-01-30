Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
GM buys stake in lithium mining company to meet future EV demand
General Motors (GM) announced today that it would make an equity investment of $650 million with Lithium Americas to extract lithium at the Thackers Pass mine in Nevada. GM has set a renewed and aggressive EV production goal by introducing its first EV models following the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV. To achieve its ambitious EV production target for this year and beyond, it has not only planned four battery production locations through a partnership with LG, but it has also invested in North America’s largest lithium mining operations.
Ex-US VP Gore's fund among ABB car charging business' new investors
ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) has sold more of its electric vehicle (EV) charging business to four investors including a fund linked to former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday.
Industrial Distribution
EV Startup Arrival Cuts Its Workforce by Half
Following a review of its operations and its markets, EV maker Arrival is taking actions to further reduce its operating costs. This includes reducing its global workforce by approximately 50% to 800 employees. When combined with other cost reductions in real estate and third-party spending, the company expects to halve...
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
insideevs.com
Report: LGES May Supply Tesla With Batteries From Arizona
LG Energy Solution (LGES), one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery cell manufacturers, noted during a recent conference call that it is in talks with Tesla to supply batteries from an Arizona factory. According to Reuters, the South Korean company said that it is in "active discussions" with Tesla, and...
The Next Web
Europe’s homegrown battery cells could end its reliance on China by 2027
By 2027, Europe has the potential to fully rely on domestic production of battery cells, meeting its EV and energy storage demands without any Chinese imports. That’s according to the latest forecast by Transport & Environment (T&E), a campaign group, which analyzed a range of manufacturer reports and press releases.
theevreport.com
StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Track Sustainable Battery Supply Chain for EVs
Herzliya, Israel and London, UK – StoreDot, a leading provider of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Circulor, the global leader in supply chain traceability solutions. The collaboration aims to track the source and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in the production of StoreDot’s battery cells and its manufacturing process, ensuring sustainable and responsible sourcing.
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
gcaptain.com
CMA CGM Announces €200 Million in Decarbonization Funding
French shipping group CMA CGM has launched a call for projects from companies working to help the maritime industry accelerate its decarbonization. A total of €200 million will be made available for the projects. The funding is backed by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies, the R&D fund launched by CMA CGM last year to support industrial production of alternative fuels as well as low-emission technologies to help decarbonize the shipping sector. The fund will commit a total €1.5 billion over five years.
electrek.co
Tesla grows headcount to new record despite waves of layoffs
Tesla confirmed that it grew its headcount by 29,000 employees last year despite waves of layoffs in 2022. 2022 has been a tough year for Tesla employees. They faced waves of layoffs, and the stock price plummeted, which negatively affected their stock options, an important part of their compensation. Despite...
electrek.co
ZEEKR plans ambitious 2023, including doubling sales, 2 new EV models, and entry into Europe
Young Chinese EV brand ZEEKR is looking to significantly expand its sales and global footprint in 2023, according to an internal letter outlining several of the Geely-owned marque’s goals. In addition to introducing two new EV models this year, ZEEKR is planning to enter key markets in Europe. It makes us wonder if the US could soon be next.
conceptcarz.com
Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency
• Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi's digital consumer touchpoints. •New agency formed in partnership with Toronto-based, BIMM Management Inc. Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi's digital ecosystem.
TechCrunch
AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch
The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
CNBC
Boeing plans to add a new 737 Max production line to meet strong demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. said it plans to add a fourth 737...
pv-magazine-usa.com
DC:DC hybrid solar to EV optimizer distributor raises $7 million in funding
Enteligent Inc., a developer of DC to DC solar optimization modules and solar EV charging station systems, closed a $7 million growth funding round from NOVA, an affiliate of global building materials company Saint-Gobain and Taronga Ventures, among other early-stage investors. Enteligent enables solar and EV users to shift daily...
