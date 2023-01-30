ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Grazia USA

Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
Magnolia State Live

After ‘The Voice’ and BET, two Mississippians give one last concert before heading to L.A.

“Being back on campus is so surreal,” said Briar Blakley during a special performance night in Lampton Auditorium at the Mississippi School for the Arts in Brookhaven, featuring both Blakley and Jawan Hopson. Blakley, an MSA 2012 vocal music graduate, took the chance of attending Mississippi School of the Arts in 2010 to study and grow in an environment conducive to enhancing her performance skillset. With these sets of skills, Briar furthered her chances in 2015 by performing on season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” as part of Team Pharrell, turning chairs at the televised event. Blakley would reach top 20 in the season.
Vibe

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services

Dr. Dre’s iconic debut album The Chronic finally returned to DSP on Wednesday (Feb. 1st), just less than a year after being pulled from all services. It was March last year when fans noticed that several albums from the Death Row Records catalog went missing from digital streaming platforms across the world. Snoop later confirmed the development during an interview with Drink Champs, saying that as the new owner of Death Row Records, he wanted to explore other more lucrative opportunities for the catalog. Snoop acquired the Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group in February last year.
netflixjunkie.com

“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History

Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
Vibe

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Recording Studio Available To Rent For $50K/Hour

Kanye West gave people a lot to talk about when recording and performing Donda at his various listening events; one topic, in particular, was his makeshift studio at Mercdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now fans can experience the space where the 45-year-old made his 2021 LP for themselves, as it is available to rent. The Stufinder app shared a tweet on Monday evening (Jan. 30) that listed the booking. “We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” they wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.” The app’s Twitter account...
okayplayer.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates 30 Years of ‘The Chronic’ By Bringing it Back to Streaming

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, The Chronic, with a 30th anniversary re-release to streaming services. 1992 Dr. Dre classic The Chronic has made a return to major digital streaming services. On Wednesday (February 1),...
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Says He “Terrified Of People,” Calls Them “Cruel”

For the first time, YoungBoy allowed an outlet into the privacy of his home, and he’s sharing details of what his life has been like in Utah. Very little is known about NBA YoungBoy’s homelife in Utah, but Billboard was given access to the rapper’s private space. The rapper took solace in the Beehive State during his federal trial, where he has remained under house arrest. He currently wears an ankle monitor and reportedly hasn’t left the residence at all.
Hypebae

Doja Cat to Release New Album in 2023

It’s been confirmed that Doja Cat will be releasing a new album sometime this year. The singer got candid in her latest interview with Variety, revealing an album is on the way; however, a tour is unlikely for the time being. “I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “But I do want to make sure that everything I’m doing right now in terms of recording is solidified before I make any decisions. The baby hasn’t been born yet.”
Grand Rapids, MI
