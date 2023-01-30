SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.

