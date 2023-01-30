ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities looking for suspect responsible for multiple robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for another man suspected in four robberies last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Kong Khai. Police believe he is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases the suspect showed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home

VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Volga man injured in rollover accident

A Volga man was injured in a rollover accident shortly before 1:00 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 22-year-old Austin Meyer was driving a pickup on 214th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. Near 463rd Avenue, the pickup entered the north ditch and rolled.
VOLGA, SD
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Disruptive man at casino cited for intox

LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
LARCHWOOD, IA
kelo.com

Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy