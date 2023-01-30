ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
wdrb.com

Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

4 Meyzeek Middle School students working on project with NASA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Meyzeek Middle School students are working with NASA engineers. The students have been conducting out of this world experiments in preparation for the NASA TechRise Competition. It's an opportunity for students across the nation. After looking through hundreds of submissions, NASA chose 60 proposals, including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
wdrb.com

IU Southeast names new chancellor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
NEW ALBANY, IN

