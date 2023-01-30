Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Related
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
wdrb.com
Police investigating threat made on social media against Thomas Jefferson Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media. In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight. Additional security was called in Thursday while...
wdrb.com
Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
JCPS superintendent proposes changes to school start times, addresses bus delay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) superintendent shared the school district's time change proposal on Friday. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said that they are continuing to develop start time changes to the schools. "We are one of the few districts in the United States, if the...
wdrb.com
4 Meyzeek Middle School students working on project with NASA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Meyzeek Middle School students are working with NASA engineers. The students have been conducting out of this world experiments in preparation for the NASA TechRise Competition. It's an opportunity for students across the nation. After looking through hundreds of submissions, NASA chose 60 proposals, including...
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
614now.com
Following renovation, iconic Columbus sandwich shop to reopen dining room for the first time since 2020
Since the outbreak of COVID, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, one of the city’s most iconic sandwich shops, has had its original storefront closed to in-person diners. Later this month, though, that will change. According to Michelle Johnson, Katzinger’s Business Manager, the German Village deli will be closing on Feb. 13...
wosu.org
Meet Brandon Simmons, the student activist turned Columbus school board candidate
A Columbus Alternative High School graduate who was critical of some of the district’s buildings during his time in school is now running for the Columbus Board of Education. Brandon Simmons, 21, made local headlines in 2019 as he was the public face of a student-led effort to improve...
wdrb.com
From 'shop rat' to university president: A Q&A with U of L's Kim Schatzel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Neeli Bendapudi started work at the University of Louisville in 2018, she was greeted by throngs of employees and students in a sort of pep rally on the steps of Grawemeyer Hall. Her successor, Kim Schatzel, kept a lower profile as she began her...
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Columbus
Columbus, Ohio is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
wdrb.com
IU Southeast names new chancellor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
25 elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus, Ohio
From Grandview to Dublin, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus.
Columbus resident to be a contestant on "Survivor 44"
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is the first Columbus resident to compete on the rugged competition show.
Comments / 0