Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Clayton News Daily
Eddie Murphy Is Ready to Revive His Role in This Fan-Favorite Animated Film From the 2000s
Eddie Murphy says it's time for another Shrek sequel–or maybe a spinoff series dedicated to his character, Donkey. "I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy revealed in a recent interview with Etalk. "You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie.' Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey."
Clayton News Daily
Salma Hayek Reveals 'Magic Mike' Scene 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek says Channing Tatum almost killed her while the two were filming a steamy scene for Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress, 56, recalled the scary incident during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she referred to the lap dance scene as "challenging," explaining that she was almost injured and even going as far as saying she was "nearly killed."
Clayton News Daily
How to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
At last, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming release date has been announced. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel was a box office success, grossing more than $820.14 million worldwide (and counting!) since its theatrical release on Nov. 11, 2022. While it fell shy of the $1.382 billion gross of the first Black Panther in 2018, considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the heaviness of the film, it's a massive hit for the MCU and Disney.
Clayton News Daily
Tired of Looking at a Black Rectangle? How To Turn Your Regular TV Into a Frame TV for Free
Do you love having your large TV on the wall for viewing shows but wish it would just disappear when you aren't using it? It's true they don't make the best piece of decor in a room. A large black rectangle is definitely not as appealing as a nice piece of artwork. Recently, Samsung has come out with a TV that looks like framed artwork when it's not being used and people are loving the look. The only problem is that the TV costs thousands of dollars. And, when your current TV works perfectly, who wants to shell out all of that money just for style? Lucky for you, we'll show you how to turn your regular TV into a frame TV for free!
Comments / 0