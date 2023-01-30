North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour.

"I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday.

House Bill 1507 would also raise the state's minimum wage by 25 cents each year after the initial raise to $9 an hour.

Hager said North Dakota has a lower minimum wage than its surrounding states. Minnesota's minimum wage is $10.59 an hour. Montana has the lowest minimum wage of any surrounding state at $9.95 an hour.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO supports the bill.

"The current minimum wage of $7.25 was set in 2008 and is not indexed to inflation, requiring action from the legislature to increase it," said Landis Larson, president of the organization. "This is far too low for any job that is worth doing. Wages will not be going back down to these levels and we should raise the minimum wage and index it to inflation to keep up with our neighboring states and a large majority of the rest of the country and to ensure that any employers in North Dakota are paying a wage that is at least closer to a livable wage (than) $7.25."

Business groups testified against the bill.

"Without an increase in demand for the offered products or services, businesses must reduce costs to maintain acceptable margins for the operations to stay viable," said Arik Spencer of the Greater North Dakota Chamber. "It is not acceptable to think that a business can raise its consumer prices just to offset this new increase in expenses."

The committee did not vote on the bill