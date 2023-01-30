Read full article on original website
Related
blandinonbroadband.org
Office of Broadband Development urges MN to play role in Digital Equity Plan
The Office of Broadband Development is reaching out to folks to join the effort to get better broadband…. Lack of affordable internet access, lack of an internet-enabled device, and limited digital skills aren’t just an inconvenience. They hold people back from educational and employment opportunities, civic engagement, timely and affordable health care, and staying connected with friends and family.
blandinonbroadband.org
State of Digital Inequity: we need to understand and remember it to build equity
Connect Humanity published the State of Digital Inequity: Civil Society Perspectives on Barriers to Progress in our Digitizing World, a global look at barriers that prevent people from fully participating in the world that most of us take for granted. I always love a report like this but I was wondering if there was a place for it in blog given the global scope and well, it’s kind of librarian-nerdy. Then I went to the Capitol where Senator Kunesch asked a good question about digital equity with communities of color. (The quick answer is that Minnesota is working on a digital equity plan – and you can help!) And last week several Representatives asked questions that indicated they were so far away from folks who are unserved that they didn’t know what to ask.
blandinonbroadband.org
EVENT Feb 1: Broadband Budget at MN Senate Committee Agriculture, Broadband, and Rural Development Committee
Location: 1150 Minnesota Senate Bldg. If you wish to testify on SF 548, please email the Committee Administrator, Hunter Pederson, at hunter.pederson@senate.mn by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday 01/31. Please include your name/the testifier’s name, title, and organization. Agenda:. Call to Order. Governor’s Budget Presentation- Broadband Items. Rural...
blandinonbroadband.org
Update on MN PUC LTD Broadband situation – no update from FCC
This is an ongoing saga that many of us are watching closely and some might want a little recap…. The Minnesota PUC decided to continue to move forward looking at revoking LTD Broadband’s ETC designation. (Background: LTD was awarded an opportunity to apply for$311 million in federal RDOF funding. They needed the ETC designation from the MN PUC to qualify; industry folks asked the MN PUC to rethink their designation because there were concerns about LTD being able to fulfill the contract. Last month, their application for RDOF was rejected.)
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
blandinonbroadband.org
Follow up from Internet for All: Connecting One Minnesota from Bree Maki
I, Executive Director of the Office of Broadband Development…. Greetings,Thank you so much for joining us on January 25, 2023 for the Internet for All: Connecting One Minnesota event. We hope that you found the day worth your time and enjoyed meeting new partners and connecting with old friends. Minnesota has a long history of working together to achieve broadband access and we look forward to continuing this work with our Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity plans. We are so thankful for all of our co-hosts – National Telecommunications & Information Administration, Association of Minnesota Counties, League of Minnesota Cities, and the Minnesota Association of Townships. This event could not have been as robust without the talented, knowledgeable, and willing panelists, speakers, moderators, and staff that worked so hard to make it a success.
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
DNR proposes raising fees on fishing licenses, boat registrations and park passes
RAMSEY, Minn. — The "Bold North" is known for the great outdoors, but some of the activities you love like boating, fishing and visiting state parks could soon cost more. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hoping for a piece of the state legislature's $17 billion surplus. According to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, it's requesting $265 million — a one-time payment she says would re-build run down infrastructure like boat ramps and fish hatcheries from the 1950s.
wdayradionow.com
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night. Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States. Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior...
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
mprnews.org
MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
Comments / 0