Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Woman who died for 27 minutes says she saw heaven
Will we ever really know what happens after we die? Is there really an afterlife to look forward to? If there is, what does it look like?. All incredibly deep questions that none of us have the answer to. Well, except for those very few people who have caught a...
collective.world
10 Men Get Vulnerable About Why They Hate Being A Dude
“Being completely invisible. It can be an advantage. When I want to I can go about my day in peace without interruptions from anybody. And sometimes you just want to slip into the background and be anonymous. But at the same time nobody asks you how you are doing, if you need help, or acknowledges that you exist at all. If you have problems you just have to deal with it yourself and get over it. On the plus side you get good at problem solving, but it can be mentally tiring and demotivating at times. A lot of men are completely starved for positive attention. Not just from women, but any kind of positive attention at all. The last time I heard anything positive about my appearance it was from grandma. It was 15+ years ago and I am pretty sure she was drunk. I talked with my wife about this a few years ago and she found it very weird and sad. After that she has started to say something positive from time to time to the people she works with. The first time she did it was one of her closest coworkers. He was completely dumbfounded by it. He knew very well that it was just a friendly compliment, but he said he didn’t really know how to handle it. Because he could not remember the last time something like that had happened.” — Ashtar-the-Squid.
collective.world
Here’s The Hard Truth: Ghosting Is Divine Intervention
Just as my texts went green, I felt as if I took my last breath of air. Everything that you had told me leading up to this point had all been a lie and now you were gone. Like magic, but the kind that is very dark, you vanished from every social media site we had contact on.
collective.world
I Lost My Partner To Suicide
Trigger Warning: The following article mentions grief and suicide. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. The virtual funeral proceeds. Due to Covid restrictions, I cannot be there. I see this...
Comments / 0