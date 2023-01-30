ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for New Year's Day chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase, an Olmsted County man is sentenced. Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Law enforcement says Allam was spotted just after midnight...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Wykoff man to stand trial for stabbing in Ostrander

PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set over a Fillmore County stabbing. Noah Arnold Foster, 23 of Wykoff, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing an adult male on November 20, 2022, in the City of...
OSTRANDER, MN
KIMT

Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm

The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
krocnews.com

ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Another Dangerously Cold Night Expected in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another bitter cold night is expected in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding communities. It takes effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters are...
Rochester, MN
