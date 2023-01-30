Read full article on original website
Stewartville Man Sentenced For Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an AR-15 will not have to serve any additional time behind bars if he stays out of trouble. 21-year-old Javarie Smith was sentenced today to five years on probation for his conviction on...
Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for New Year's Day chase
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase, an Olmsted County man is sentenced. Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Law enforcement says Allam was spotted just after midnight...
KIMT
Wykoff man to stand trial for stabbing in Ostrander
PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set over a Fillmore County stabbing. Noah Arnold Foster, 23 of Wykoff, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing an adult male on November 20, 2022, in the City of...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
KGLO News
Not guilty plea by Stacyville nursing home administrator accused of stealing funds
STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator. A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home. Klimesh is...
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Another Dangerously Cold Night Expected in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another bitter cold night is expected in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding communities. It takes effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters are...
