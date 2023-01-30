ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYS Music

Spafford Brings “Dream” Jams to Fairfield at The Warehouse FTC

Recharged and reborn, the “new look” Spafford have been on fire as of late. Have you been paying attention to their FREE live-streams? We have, and that’s why when the band rolled though Fairfield, Connecticut on January 26th and the FOMO became real, we knew we just had to send it across state lines.
FAIRFIELD, CT
An Interview with Baritone Saxophonist Gary Smulyan

Baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan from Bethpage, New York is a gifted multi-instrumentalist whose music career began on the alto saxophone in his teen years on Long Island. Today, Smulyan is critically acclaimed and recognized as the major voice on the baritone saxophone. Smulyan is known for his aggressive rhythmic sense, his intelligent and creative harmonic approach and a strong and incisive wit.
BETHPAGE, NY
Michael Franti And Spearhead To Play ArtPark, Central Park, Catskills This Summer

Reggae-rock group Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced their newest tour will be making multiple New York stops this summer. Michael Franti has spent decades peeling back the layers on what it means to be human, how to be the best version of ourselves and how to follow our hearts. Now, he aims to magnify those concepts enabling us all to apply them to the world around us with the coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Musical Produced by Dionne Warwick to Stop in Albany, Rochester and Manhattan

Dionne Warwick is taking her show “HITS! The Musical” on tour, with three stops in NY. Warwick and her son, Damon Elliot, have joined the production team as co-producers to bring the show to over 50 cities across North America, starting in February. The show will be stopping at The Egg in Albany, Kodak Theater in Rochester and Town Hall in Manhattan.
ALBANY, NY

