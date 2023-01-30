Reggae-rock group Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced their newest tour will be making multiple New York stops this summer. Michael Franti has spent decades peeling back the layers on what it means to be human, how to be the best version of ourselves and how to follow our hearts. Now, he aims to magnify those concepts enabling us all to apply them to the world around us with the coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO