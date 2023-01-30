Today: The cold air will begin to make its arrival today. We will see our highs in the morning, then temperatures falling into the below-zero through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. This will give us wind chills during the day between -15° and -30°. Most of the northland should see mostly sunny skies overhead but thanks to those northwest winds some lake effect snow is possible along the South Shore. Some may see a few inches along the South Shore.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO