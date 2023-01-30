Read full article on original website
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
MN nursing initiative program awards grants to 24 high schools, 3 in Northland
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Next Generation Nursing Assistant (NGNA) initiative announced they awarded grants to twenty four Minnesota high schools, including three Northland schools. According to a news release, the NGNA, which is a collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded $98,800 in...
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Gov. Walz visits Duluth to promote education budget
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz stopped in Duluth Wednesday to promote the education portion of his budget proposal. The Governor touted his budget proposal at Laura MacArthur Elementary School, where he visited a classroom and talked with local leaders and educators. “My message to people of...
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
Coldest air of the season thus far is just ahead of us
Today: The cold air will begin to make its arrival today. We will see our highs in the morning, then temperatures falling into the below-zero through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. This will give us wind chills during the day between -15° and -30°. Most of the northland should see mostly sunny skies overhead but thanks to those northwest winds some lake effect snow is possible along the South Shore. Some may see a few inches along the South Shore.
Coldest night of the season, followed by a mild weekend
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing sunny skies and cold temperatures and winds. Tonight will be the deep freeze. Lows will plummet into the 20′s and 30′s below zero! Some spots in Northeast Minnesota could even get close to -40° for actual temperatures. Wind chills will be in the 40′s and 50′s below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph. Iron and Gogebic counties will see an additional 1-3″ of lake effect snow.
