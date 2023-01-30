ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show

The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space

Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega

This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
Jan. 26, 2023 - Full Show

New emails released in the Lori Lightfoot CPS student recruitment snafu. Bronzeville gets a historic designation. Chinatown readies for Lunar New Year amid security concerns. And how to tackle mental health needs.
