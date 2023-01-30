Read full article on original website
Chicago Woman Concealed Mother's Body in Freezer for Nearly 2 Years, Prosecutors Say
A Chicago woman allegedly purchased a freezer a week after her elderly mother died and used it to conceal her body for nearly two years before it was discovered by police at their Northwest Side home earlier this week. Eva Bratcher, 70, has been charged with felony counts of possessing...
Disbarred Lawyer, ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Tom Girardi Indicted in Chicago Federal Court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced ex-lawyer Tom Girardi, once celebrated for winning massive settlements, has been indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he stole more than $18 million from clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The charges are the latest legal blow to a once-powerful...
Ex-Chicago Police Officer Allegedly Lied Repeatedly to Dodge Numerous Traffic Citations
A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges after a watchdog investigation alleged he repeatedly lied about his vehicle in order to get out of parking tickets. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, has been charged with four felony counts of perjury and five felony counts of forgery, according to the Chicago Office of Inspector General (OIG).
Ethics Board Warns Candidates: Don’t Use Uniformed Cops in Your Ads
Do not use images of uniformed Chicago police officers, firefighters or city personnel in campaign advertisements, the Chicago Board of Ethics warned candidates running for mayor, City Council and Police District Council. The unsigned advisory opinion, issued Monday by the Chicago Board of Ethics, was prompted by a spate of...
Chicago’s Elections are Nonpartisan, But Lori Lightfoot Is Working to Cast Paul Vallas as a Republican
Chicago elections have been nonpartisan since 1999, but that has not stopped Mayor Lori Lightfoot from attempting to paint one of her biggest rivals — Paul Vallas — as a Republican, hoping to gain an edge in her bid for reelection. For weeks, Lightfoot has described Vallas as...
Spotlight Politics: Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up as Election Day Nears
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's ComEd proposal, a 15-year deal with the troubled utility company, got pushback Wednesday. Some alderpeople are concerned the speed with which the deal is being handled is reminiscent of the city's costly parking meter deal. Chicago City Council approved Norfolk Southern Railway’s massive rail yard expansion...
Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show
The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
Black History Month's Chicago Connection
Michael Bennett, associate professor of sociology at DePaul University, explains Chicago's ties to Black History Month.
Proposed Ordinance Offers Course Correction for False Claims Against Gig Workers
Rideshare and delivery drivers in Chicago are calling for an ordinance that guarantees their right to appeal before being permanently kicked off the app they use for their jobs. The proposed ordinance would offer a means for app drivers accused of misconduct to tell their side of the story and recoup lost income if they were found to be unfairly deactivated.
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space
Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
Promontory Point Splitting Off From Army Corps’ Broader Lakefront Review
A federal evaluation of Chicago’s shoreline by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will no longer include Promontory Point — because the Point is getting a review all its own. On Monday, the Corps, city of Chicago and Chicago Park District — all partners in the Chicago Shoreline...
Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega
This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Back on Track With Ald. Taylor’s Support
A 15-year effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood finally got the green light from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) dropped her opposition to a measure long sought by the railroad. With Taylor’s reluctant...
How Did Black History Month Begin? A Look at its Origins and the Contributions of Black Chicagoans
Celebrations in Chicago have kicked off for the start of Black History Month, which is marked by this year’s theme, “Black Resistance.”. Members of the Black Heroes Matter Coalition on Wednesday crowned a bust of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, who is recognized as the first permanent non-indigenous settler of Chicago.
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Jan. 28, 2023 - Full Show
One-on-one with the CEO of the city’s controversial ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology company. New to this year’s mayoral ballot: civilians who will oversee the Chicago Police Department. And debt relief for Chicagoans.
Jan. 26, 2023 - Full Show
New emails released in the Lori Lightfoot CPS student recruitment snafu. Bronzeville gets a historic designation. Chinatown readies for Lunar New Year amid security concerns. And how to tackle mental health needs.
What’s the Human Role in ShotSpotter Gunfire Detection System? CEO Explains
Some Chicago communities are monitored by an acoustic-based gunshot detection system that pinpoints the location of gunfire. This technology — used by the Chicago Police Department — is known as ShotSpotter. It alerts law enforcement to potential gunfire and claims to reduce gun violence in communities. According to...
It’s Groundhog Day. Let’s Get To Know the Real Critter Behind the Shadow
For an animal that has its own holiday, the groundhog kind of flies under the radar. Aside from their seeming tolerance for being handled by men dressed in anachronistic clothing, what do we know about these critters?. We turned to Liza Lehrer, assistant director of Lincoln Park Zoo’s Urban Wildlife...
Stories by Erica Demarest
A musical, parade, seed swap and more usher in the weekend. Here are five things to do in and around Chicago.
