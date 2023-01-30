ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

hotelnewsresource.com

Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold

Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Coming Very Soon: Waters Café

Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
