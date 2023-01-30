Read full article on original website
Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
WJCL
Beaufort County most at risk in nation for climate change impact
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County will be the most at-risk county in the country by 2050 because of climate change. That's according to a new study put together by ProPublica. The study looked at the impacts of climate change throughout the United States; wildfires and drought in the...
This Island in South Carolina Has the First Self-governed Town of Formerly Enslaved People in the U.S.
Amid the oaks and palmettos of Hilton Head, the historic site of Mitchelville is a window into Black American history.
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
Savannah Black Heritage Festival returns for 34th year with in-person events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events. This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives. This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Judge approved agreement to drop Buster, Margaret Murdaugh’s estate from Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of […]
