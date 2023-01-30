Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?
Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds, prediction, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Feb. 1
Manchester United can earn a trip to Wembley Stadium for the first time in five years when the Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not played at Wembley since reaching the FA Cup final in the 2017-18 season. The Red Devils can end that drought by closing out Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinals and advancing to the final, which will be played at Wembley on Feb. 26. Manchester United enter Wednesday's match with a 3-0 lead in aggregate after the club's opening-leg victory at the City Ground last week.
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
BBC
Jody Morris: Former Chelsea and Derby assistant named Swindon Town boss
Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager. He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before...
BBC
Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles
Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan. France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance. The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists...
BBC
Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract
Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC
Sean Dyche: What new Everton manager will bring - by those who have played for him
Everton have turned to former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as they look to clamber out of the Premier League relegation zone. The 51-year-old impressed during almost 10 years at Turf Moor, guiding the Clarets to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes on a modest budget.
Chelsea Confirm Enzo Fernandez Squad Number
Fernandez had worn no.13 at former clubs Benfica and River Plate but that number is currently allocated to back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
SB Nation
Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Late Sarr loan bid rejected
Is it even a transfer window if Everton are not linked with Ismaila Sarr? The Blues loan bid for the Watford forward has been rejected by the club as they aspire to come back to the Premier League. [Adam Leventhal]. 8:15 PM BT - Who Ayew?. Apparently the only player...
Tottenham complete Pedro Porro signing from Sporting in €45m deal
Pedro Porro has completed his long-touted move to Tottenham from Sporting, with the right-back joining on loan before the €45m (£39.7m) transfer is made permanent in the summer. Negotiations have been back and forth since the start of January and have not been straightforward, the complications including how...
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
FOX Sports
Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences
The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
Comments / 0