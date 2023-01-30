Manchester United can earn a trip to Wembley Stadium for the first time in five years when the Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not played at Wembley since reaching the FA Cup final in the 2017-18 season. The Red Devils can end that drought by closing out Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinals and advancing to the final, which will be played at Wembley on Feb. 26. Manchester United enter Wednesday's match with a 3-0 lead in aggregate after the club's opening-leg victory at the City Ground last week.

2 DAYS AGO