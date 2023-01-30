Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
WHSV
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
Virginia State Police launches illegal gaming tip line
According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing or pari-mutuel wagering can now do so by calling 1-833-889-2300 or by filling out a form on VSP's website.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
shoredailynews.com
New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
theriver953.com
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
NBC12
New warning system in place at Va. power stations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency. Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.
Brookings Institution
Virginia’s big bet on tech talent is working. Other regions are watching closely and taking notes.
There is ample evidence that talent considerations have come to dominate the selection criteria of companies when deciding where to place job-creating business investments. For instance, “availability of skilled labor” has climbed to first on the list of factors companies care about most when making their site-selection decisions. This growing emphasis on talent has led to a much-needed reconsideration of local economic development strategy, which has traditionally focused on the provision of tax incentive packages that largely benefit a small set of firms. Research has found that these narrow tax incentives are largely ineffective at spurring local employment growth in part because they do little to attract new firms to the area. This stands in stark contrast to incentives that are directed at local skill development, which have been found to lead to far higher returns for communities. The good news is that policymakers have taken notice of these facts, leading to a shift toward economic development strategies that focus on investments in talent.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
WTOP
Ponies are uniting donkeys and elephants in Virginia over new proposed bill
The Commonwealth of Virginia has a lot of symbols — the state flower is the flowering dogwood, the state bat is a Virginia Big-eared bat, and the state beverage is milk. But under a new bill that is receiving rare bipartisan support, the state is looking to add a new symbol to its list.
WSET
'Be passionate about it:' State Registrar retires after nearly half a century of service
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During her nearly half-century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, the Virginia Department of Health said State Registrar Janet Rainey had a front-row seat to historical, cultural, societal, and technological changes. The changes, all impacting the state’s collection and distribution of information about births,...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
Virginia Republicans advance lower minimum wage for children
Virginia Republicans are advancing a proposal to lower the minimum wage for children in the commonwealth over the opposition of youth advocates.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
Top Virginia Republican breaks with GOP to back assault weapons ban
Two Virginia Republicans, including one of the party's leaders, broke from the GOP and joined Democrats in the state Senate to pass a proposal to ban the sale of "assault-style" weapons manufactured after July.
WHSV
Virginia lawmakers weigh in on faulty estimate of school funding
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chair of the House Appropriations Committee says Virginia school divisions will not face a budget crunch, despite an error that over-estimated the amount of state funding they can expect. “There is no crisis that will impact any of Virginia’s students,” Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach)...
PHOTOS: First snowfall of the year seen across Central Virginia
Snow was spotted across several localities Thursday morning, including the Metro-Richmond, forcing school closures in more rural areas across the commonwealth. For an updated list of school closures click here.
Virginia’s latest effort for retail marijuana market likely doomed
Two different proposals to start recreational marijuana sales in Virginia failed, signaling that the latest push for a retail market appears doomed.
Comments / 1