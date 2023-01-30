Read full article on original website
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Take Weekend Car Trips From Chicago
A road trip from Chicago to the Smokies is a must-do for vacationers looking to experience some of America's most stunning nature. This area of Tennessee draws more than 11 million visitors each year. With 850 miles of hiking trails, the Smokies are perfect for those who love the great outdoors. But if you're not into the outdoors, the area also has several museums and other attractions to keep you busy.
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
tourcounsel.com
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
Illinois’ Tallest Building Welcomes Unique New Dining Experience
Foodies in Illinois are very excited about a brand new restaurant coming to Chicago's tallest skyscraper. People come from all over to visit Chicago. One of the most popular tourist attractions is also the biggest one in the city. That is Willis Tower or if you're old school Windy City, Sears Tower. It's the tallest building in Illinois and one of the highest in the world.
Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb
It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
Illinois quick hits: Troopers injured pursing carjacking suspect; Congressional papers find home
Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic. Officers approached the BMW...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
