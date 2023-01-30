Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
NBA
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
NBA
"We Matched Their Physicality" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
After a three-day break in which the Jazz were able to get some much-needed practice time and recovery for their bodies, Utah found itself locked in battle with Toronto late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. Good thing the Jazz got the time to rest and recover because when much...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Grizzlies
The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday night, welcoming the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a nationally-televised affair. The Wine and Gold are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday night, dropping a home heartbreaker to the Heat. Cleveland played a solid all-around game –...
NBA
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (24-28). James needs 89 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
JEREMY SOCHAN NAMED TO 2023 RISING STARS ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2023) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars Roster. Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10.0 points per game. The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.02.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Charlotte: 15-37, 8-21 on the road) at Bulls: (23-27, 13-11 at home. 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26ppg. Hornets: Rozier: 21 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
NBA
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
NBA
From Second-Round Pick to Rising Star, Nembhard Has Proved He Belongs
Leading up to the 2022 NBA draft, the Indiana Pacers front office knew the man they wanted if he was still available with the 31st overall pick. Their only concern? He would be off the board by then. So when Andrew Nembhard dropped to the second round, President of Basketball...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Nets 96
Whatever was said during Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett’s visit to Celtics practice Tuesday afternoon must’ve resonated with the team, because they came out of the gates Wednesday night in record-setting fashion. Boston got off to a 27-4 lead over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden and was...
NBA
Blazers Close Out Homestand With Close Win Versus Hawks
PORTLAND -- A close win is worth the same as a blowout win in the standings, but it’s certainly nice to be able to do both. After failing for over a month to get a win by single digits, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 129-125 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 18,262 Monday night at Moda Center.
NBA
BONES HYLAND SELECTED TO THE NBA’S RISING STARS CHALLENGE
DENVER, January 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today that sophomore Bones Hyland has been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge. Hyland, 22, becomes the fifth Nuggets player in franchise history to represent Denver at the Rising Stars Challenge in back-to-back seasons and it is the third consecutive season that the Nuggets have had at least one player invited.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Feb. 2
I was so happy when writing this injury report. It usually takes me about 20 minutes to write that up, but we have very little to report! That’s excellent news because basketball is always better when all of the stars are in action. Injury Report. LeBron James (ankle) Questionable.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heat of the Moment
The Cavaliers continued to struggle with consistency in a hard-fought loss to Miami at home. Justin and Carter recap the game and dive into what went wrong for the Wine and Gold. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Keegan Murray Named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ---- Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named to the 2023 Jordan NBA Rising Stars. In his debut season with Sacramento, Murray has posted averages of 12.3 points (45.2 FG%, 42.2 3pt%, 80.7 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 29.7 minutes per game in 47 games (45 starts). Among rookies, the former Iowa product ranks first in 3-point field goals made (119) and 3-point shooting percentage while also sitting fourth in total points (579) and points per game. This season, Murray is one of nine players to total at least 500 points and 100 made 3s while shooting 40.0% or better from beyond the arc, tying Luka Doncic for the second-fewest games to reach 100 career triples (42 games).
NBA
Travis Scott Partners With Smith Entertainment Group For Epic NBA All-Star Weekend Events
Travis Scott is coming to Salt Lake City. Multi-platinum hip hop artist, Scott has partnered with Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Utah Jazz, to design a series of dynamic events for NBA All-Star 2023. Scott's creation of events, which will be presented by his record label and...
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
