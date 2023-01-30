Read full article on original website
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Hurricanes Are a Complete Team Without an Active Trade Deadline
The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the main teams mentioned over the past week when it comes to 2023 NHL Trade Deadline rumors and discussions. This is in large part due to the season-ending Achilles injury Max Pacioretty suffered on Jan. 19. Pacioretty joined the Hurricanes in the offseason while in the midst of recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last season. He appeared in five games for Carolina scoring three goals in his limited action before the injury. The Hurricanes haven’t missed a beat since the loss of the 34-year-old forward, winning five straight including a dominant 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Jan. 29 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NHL.
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Bruins & Canucks Still Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The biggest name at the 2023 NHL trade deadline came off the board on Jan. 30. Bo Horvat, who the Boston Bruins had a lot of interest in, was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello made the move with his team struggling for offense and needing to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race, which they currently sit on the outside looking in.
Edmonton Oilers Blue Line Trade Target: Luke Schenn
For months now, there have been plenty of reports that the Edmonton Oilers have expressed interest in defensemen such as Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun, just to name a few. There have been others as well, though not to the same extent, in players such as Matt Dumba, Jake McCabe, Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Provorov. While some of these may seem farfetched, they prove the point that the Oilers are in the market for a blueliner.
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
Kraken Monthly: Beniers, Canucks, Hall & More
The Seattle Kraken had a January to remember going 11-3-1 in their 15 games. They set an NHL record by sweeping their seven-game road trip earlier in the month and finished January at the top of the Pacific Division. Here is a look at five stories from January 2023. Matty...
Aggression & Possession: How Modern NHL Offenses are Thriving
Last season, scoring production took a spike with 18 teams finishing the year averaging over 3.00 goals per game and the Florida Panthers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy, averaging 4.11 goals per game. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, goals are up once again. Heading into the All-Star Break, 23 of the 32 teams are scoring 3.00 goals per game or more as offenses are continuing to play at a high level.
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets
The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
Maple Leafs Should Target Panthers’ Bennett to Bolster Middle Six
There’s been more than enough trade speculation in recent weeks, not just with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but with every team. And, with the news of the Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, it would appear the first domino has fallen. Now, it...
Flyers’ Hayes Deserves Being an NHL All-Star
It’s almost time for fans’ favourite weekend of the season, the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, and this year Kevin Hayes will be the Philadelphia Flyers‘ representative for the Metropolitan team. But the weekend holds much more than just a fun experience for him. NHL All-Star Weekend.
Could Stalled Larkin Contract Talks Lead To Unexpected Trade?
According to Dylan Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson, things between the Detroit Red Wings and the pending UFA are not dire. Negotiations have not gone well to date, but there’s still time to work things out and the Red Wings will try to see if terms on an extension can be reached. While many insiders feel a Larkin signing will eventually get done, what if the two sides can’t come together on something? Is Larkin potentially a name that fans hear more about as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline creeps closer?
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Milestones & the Nylander Narrative
Heading into the NHL’s All-Star break, looking at a team’s standing can be a good determinant of where they lineup amongst the league’s 32 teams. For some, it’s a good time to rest, regroup and get back to 100 percent, while others will join stars from around the league in its annual so-called showcase of hockey’s best.
Canucks & Kings Have Means to Complete Demko Blockbuster
The Los Angeles Kings enter the All-Star Break feeling pretty good about themselves. However they’re facing one of the most important decisions of their season leading up to the Mar 3 NHL Trade Deadline. This decision will have lasting ramifications for many seasons to come. Quietly, the Kings are...
3 Keys to Jets Success in February
The Winnipeg Jets had an up-and-down January. They started the month 6-1-0, but then got way off their game and went 3-5-0 in the remainder of the month. After the All-Star Break and mandated five-day player break end, the Jets — who sit 32-19-1 and second in the Central Division — will play nine games (five at home, four on the road) in the remaining 18 days of February. Here, we’ll take a look at three keys to Jets success this month.
