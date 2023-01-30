Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Poker Face’: Judith Light on Teaming With S. Epatha Merkerson in Killer Episode 5
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5, “Time of the Monkey.”]. Poker Face continues to track Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) progress as she travels across the country to escape the powerful people who are trying to hunt her down, and in the process, she encounters some bold seniors in “Time of the Monkey.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘Night Court’ Receives Quick Season 2 Renewal at NBC
Night Court might have just returned to our televisions on January 17, but already, we know it’s not going anywhere. NBC has renewed the comedy starring John Larroquette, reprising his role as lawyer Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original 1984 show) for a second season. This news comes ahead of the fifth episode airing on February 7 (the first two aired back-to-back) and just two days after NBC renewed La Brea for Season 3. (The network also previously picked up Quantum Leap for a second season.)
