Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Biden Says COVID Emergencies Will End on May 11
President Joe Biden on Monday informed Congress that he will end the twin national emergencies for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on May 11. The post Biden Says COVID Emergencies Will End on May 11 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Reveals Her Guest for Biden’s State of the Union Address
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Tuesday that constituent Raya Kenney will be her guest at President Biden’s State of the Union Address next week. The post Norton Reveals Her Guest for Biden’s State of the Union Address appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MORIAL: DeSantis’ Path to the White House Cuts Through Swamp of White Supremacy
Ron DeSantis has charted a course to the White House that cuts straight through the swamp of white supremacy. The post MORIAL: DeSantis’ Path to the White House Cuts Through Swamp of White Supremacy appeared first on The Washington Informer.
What African Americans Want Most from Congress in 2023
As Black History Month begins, there remain key issues that African Americans want to see happen. The post What African Americans Want Most from Congress in 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing
Democrats in Washington have begun to level the playing field between health care special interests like Big Pharma manufacturers and regular Americans, especially those most in need. The post AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Global Peace Foundation Honors Ex-Rep. Butterfield
The Old Ebbitt Grill in downtown Washington was the setting of an appreciation dinner for former Rep. G.K. Butterfield sponsored by the Global Peace Foundation this week. The post Global Peace Foundation Honors Ex-Rep. Butterfield appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Congresswoman Wilson Pushes to Increase Teachers’ Salaries
Amid discussions about COVID-related learning loss and teacher burnout, Rep. Frederica Wilson has set her sights on ensuring teachers are better compensated for their work in the classroom. The post Congresswoman Wilson Pushes to Increase Teachers’ Salaries appeared first on The Washington Informer.
