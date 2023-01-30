Read full article on original website
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Massive Sturgeon Jumps Out Of Water And Knocks A Kid Off A Tube In Maine
To be honest, I’m not a fan of tubing. Can we all just admit that it’s more fun for the people on the boat than it is for the people on the tube? I mean, you’re getting whipped around, bucked off over a wave, probably a concussion from knocking heads with the other people on the tube, or smacked in the face with a giants flying fish.
If You've Been Waiting to See the Northern Lights, Now's Your Time
Looking out the tinted windows of an airport shuttle, driving down a snowy highway toward Reykjavik in the middle of the night, I saw the northern lights for the first time. It was a relatively weak display, but it was nonetheless thrilling. A murmur of excitement ran through the bus as passengers started to notice. People scooted across scratchy seats or craned for a better look from the aisle. The oohs and ahhs preceded a rapt silence as the half-full bus of sleepy travelers was awed by one of nature’s most beautiful displays.
Prehistoric and endangered Atlantic sturgeon found on East Coast beach
A rare Atlantic sturgeon that lived on Earth with the dinosaurs washed up on a beach on the East Coast. A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia.Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida. They first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA. They return to rivers to lay eggs when they become adults. These fish can live up to 60 years and can grow to be a whopping 14 feet and 800 pounds. They look like prehistoric...
Rare Video Shows Canada Lynx Chowing Down On Another Lynx Before Burying It In Snow
It’s no secret that close range encounters with a Canada lynx are few and far between, as the creatures are endangered due to declining populations. Canada lynx are very similar to bobcats, but have longer legs and larger, furry feet which helps them to navigate the snow more easily.
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023
Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip
A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet
If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
