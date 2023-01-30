Benedict Canyon Shooting: Victims Identified

The Benedict Canyon area in Beverly Hills is is a very-known favorite destination that celebrities and local residents enjoy, as it provides a quiet and secluded vibe, and with a close-proximity to the city.

So, when the quiet block oof 2700 block of Ellison Drive, was swarmed in the wee hours on Saturday, it caused a stir for the neighbors when police said three people were shot to death inside a car and four wounded outside during a gathering.

Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago.

Two of the four victims were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals and two others were transported by ambulance, police spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said.

NPR stated, that two were in critical condition and two were in stable condition.

LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division,Capt. Jonathan Tippet said, ”witnesses to the shooting and people who were at the home had left before police arrived. Neighbors reported seeing several cars driving away from the scene within minutes of the gunfire,”

Sgt. Bruce Borihanh announced during a press conference, that the shooting occurred in front of a home that they believe has been used as a short-term rental. He could not confirm whether some type of gathering or party was happening at the time.

According to LA Times , Investigators were still searching for a suspect or suspects, and gave little information about what happened or who was involved other than to say the attack — during which more than 30 shots were fired — was not random.”

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.