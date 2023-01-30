ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

jeff pickner
4d ago

signatures need verification,if she can not there could be special accomodations due to disabilities,file it there and only in specific situations due to disabilities

Jeannie Parks
4d ago

Many ballots have been thrown out saying the signatures don’t match even if they do that’s why in person voting needs to be back and showing ID plain and simple

Larry Cook
4d ago

Keep the signature requirements. At least it slows down rampant ballot fraud!

FOX 28 Spokane

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package

A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?

Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Greater Idaho Bill Introduced in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho legislature has unanimously awarded a title to a bill that would begin talks with Oregon about allowing numerous counties to join the state. HJM1 is the name of the bill given by the Idaho House of Representatives State of Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 1st. According to the...
IDAHO STATE
Reason.com

Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory

The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
