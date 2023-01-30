Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
FOX Sports
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
Tottenham complete Pedro Porro signing from Sporting in €45m deal
Pedro Porro has completed his long-touted move to Tottenham from Sporting, with the right-back joining on loan before the €45m (£39.7m) transfer is made permanent in the summer. Negotiations have been back and forth since the start of January and have not been straightforward, the complications including how...
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
SB Nation
LFP reject Hakim Ziyech loan appeal; Chelsea blame computer glitch
The governing body for the French leagues (LFP) met this morning to hear the appeal for Hakim Ziyech’s loan move, which missed last night’s transfer deadline, and unfortunately it looks like they have rejected it. The paperwork may have been late only a few minutes, as per Sky Sports’ timeline, but the LFP said rules are rules and we live in a societé of rules so get [FUNNED]. Basically.
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
Comments / 0