The governing body for the French leagues (LFP) met this morning to hear the appeal for Hakim Ziyech’s loan move, which missed last night’s transfer deadline, and unfortunately it looks like they have rejected it. The paperwork may have been late only a few minutes, as per Sky Sports’ timeline, but the LFP said rules are rules and we live in a societé of rules so get [FUNNED]. Basically.

1 DAY AGO