A Texas Groom Compared His Bride To A 'Big Buck' & The Compliment Is Hunting For Controversy

Humans convey their love for one another in many different ways, and one viral Instagram post shows, quite possibly, the "most Texan" of them all.

A groom from the Lone Star State let out a not-so-common compliment as his bride walked down the aisle, a clip posted by wedding photographers Mark and Jenna (@markandjenna_) of their client's wedding to Instagram on January 12 shows.

"Told them it's like watching a big buck walk towards you," the man donning a cowboy hat tells his groomsman with a chuckle. "Definitely like watching a big buck coming."

The video has received over 122,000 likes and nearly 800 comments of split reactions from people unsure of whether his comment was a compliment appropriate for a wedding.

For context, by definition, a buck is a male adult horned animal, typically a white-tailed deer, which Texans love to hunt. The creatures have giant horns that stretch into impressive feet-wide branches, which make them the most coveted by deer hunters.

So, the groom was basically linking seeing his new wife walk down the aisle to the heart-thumping moment of a mystical buck finally coming into the hunter's line of sight.

However, social media users on Instagram have mixed feelings about the compliment.

One commenter said the wedding wouldn't have happened if she had heard that from her groom.

"If my husband-to-be compared me to a buck on our wedding day, I’d turn around and walk back down the aisle," the user wrote, receiving over 2,000 likes.

On the contrary, some think that the groom’s words were a sweet sentiment that the bride probably appreciated hearing because she understands why her new husband said it.

"Understand that when they say compliments that sound off-the-wall to others is a wholehearted complement for their wife because they understand the meaning behind it," another person commented.