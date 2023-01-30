Read full article on original website
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Carscoops
Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?
Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
torquenews.com
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Albertsons?
Here's a look at how much drivers can expect to pay when recharging your electric car at an Albertsons store charging station. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Albertsons? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain. While the decades-old jokes and debates usually relate to boat upkeep (Bring Out Another Thousand), a flashy car with expensive parts can be no less of a financial strain long after the initial purchase has been paid off. Maintenance costs are also not always directly related to the flashiness of the car itself -- a recent...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
torquenews.com
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
CNBC
Carmakers face a crossroads as they work to fit auto dealers into their EV plans
DETROIT — As automakers chase Tesla-like profits on new electric vehicles, they face an existential question: how best to bring franchised auto dealers along with them as they transition to EVs. , are asking luxury dealers to go all-in on EVs or get out of the business. Others like.
torquenews.com
The Disruption of the Entire Gas Car Industry by Tesla
There is major disruption going on in the auto industry by Tesla and this is what is happening. Friday, January 27th, 2023 was a very interesting day for electric vehicle companies. First, most of them rose in share price by 10% or more, and Lucid went up by 100% or more. There are reasons for this, which I'll get to, but many are wondering why this happened, and I'll start with my view on Tesla and the other EV companies first.
torquenews.com
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
Autoweek.com
All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car
There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
torquenews.com
Truck Sales Nose Diving, But Wait The Future Is Exciting
Although sales of full-sized pickups seemed to have taken a big hit this year, there is much more to the story. If you look at other segments -- like compacts and electrics -- and future prospects, the picture isn't gloomy. An interesting article in today’s MotorBiscuit states that “American’s love...
electrek.co
Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
thededicatedhouse.com
Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Cast a Wide Net and Do Your Research When Car Shopping
Car shopping can be a complicated process, especially if you are not prepared. Here is why Consumer Reports says you should cast a wide net and do your research when car shopping. The post Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Cast a Wide Net and Do Your Research When Car Shopping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
