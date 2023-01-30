ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?

Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
torquenews.com

Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop

Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand

Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain. While the decades-old jokes and debates usually relate to boat upkeep (Bring Out Another Thousand), a flashy car with expensive parts can be no less of a financial strain long after the initial purchase has been paid off. Maintenance costs are also not always directly related to the flashiness of the car itself -- a recent...
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Washington Examiner

US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want

I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

The Disruption of the Entire Gas Car Industry by Tesla

There is major disruption going on in the auto industry by Tesla and this is what is happening. Friday, January 27th, 2023 was a very interesting day for electric vehicle companies. First, most of them rose in share price by 10% or more, and Lucid went up by 100% or more. There are reasons for this, which I'll get to, but many are wondering why this happened, and I'll start with my view on Tesla and the other EV companies first.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
Autoweek.com

All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car

There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
MAINE STATE
torquenews.com

Truck Sales Nose Diving, But Wait The Future Is Exciting

Although sales of full-sized pickups seemed to have taken a big hit this year, there is much more to the story. If you look at other segments -- like compacts and electrics -- and future prospects, the picture isn't gloomy. An interesting article in today’s MotorBiscuit states that “American’s love...
electrek.co

Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware

Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
