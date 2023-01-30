ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

thereflector.com

WSU Vancouver to hold public workshops on how to pay for college

Washington State University Vancouver will host four “A – Z of Paying for College Workshops” this spring. The workshops are a public service for all prospective and current college students, regardless of the college they choose to attend. “Prospective students and their guests will learn how to...
VANCOUVER, WA
focushillsboro.com

Losing Control The Drivers Tumble Into Hillsboro Creek

After two automobiles went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road and landed in a creek, TVF&R officials stated they were able to rescue the drivers. The creek’s progress was slow. Both vehicles suddenly careened down the 25-foot embankment at around 7:30 p.m., for reasons that have yet...
HILLSBORO, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kelso, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Kelso, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Kelso High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
KELSO, WA
KGW

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
thereflector.com

North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland

Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
WOODLAND, WA
focushillsboro.com

Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City Found Safe

Officers in Oregon City are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a man with mental health concerns who wandered away from his adult care home on Monday afternoon. The guy is 24 years old and lives in Oregon City. Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City...
OREGON CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn

Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

