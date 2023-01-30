Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
thereflector.com
WSU Vancouver to hold public workshops on how to pay for college
Washington State University Vancouver will host four “A – Z of Paying for College Workshops” this spring. The workshops are a public service for all prospective and current college students, regardless of the college they choose to attend. “Prospective students and their guests will learn how to...
focushillsboro.com
Losing Control The Drivers Tumble Into Hillsboro Creek
After two automobiles went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road and landed in a creek, TVF&R officials stated they were able to rescue the drivers. The creek’s progress was slow. Both vehicles suddenly careened down the 25-foot embankment at around 7:30 p.m., for reasons that have yet...
Kelso, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village
LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
thereflector.com
North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland
Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
focushillsboro.com
Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City Found Safe
Officers in Oregon City are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a man with mental health concerns who wandered away from his adult care home on Monday afternoon. The guy is 24 years old and lives in Oregon City. Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City...
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
thatoregonlife.com
Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn
Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
Former undersheriff takes over as director of Humane Society of Cowlitz County
Longview - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is heading into its 50th anniversary year with a new executive director. Darren Ullmann joined the humane society as its new director on Monday. Ullmann had recently retired after working for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, where he was named undersheriff in 2019.
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
Former Olympic athlete, survivor on breaking the silence of abuse
As January marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month, one man is helping to break the silence of abuse by creating a voice for the voiceless.
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
Deputies searching for suspected car prowlers after Vancouver shooting
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspected car prowlers after they allegedly shot at someone outside an apartment complex in Vancouver early Thursday morning.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
