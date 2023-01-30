ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims

By Andre Louque
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.

Amber Rose
2d ago

And for the record she works for a nursing home so if anyone's parents/grandparents have items come up missing from their rooms. I'd ask if she had previously worked there and check with police to possibly recover items.

