It took neighbors helping to move snow out of the way, but firefighters were unable to save a burning farmhouse near Sacred Heart Monday. Firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of a two-story house, and quickly determined the occupants had been able to safely exit, and nobody was left inside. Because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, fire crews were at first able to bring only a limited amount of equipment on the yard. Neighboring farmers helped to move snow in the driveway and yard to allow more fire trucks and water tankers into the yard. Sub-zero temperatures hindered the firefighters’ efforts, and in the end the home was a total loss.

SACRED HEART, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO