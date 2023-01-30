Read full article on original website
Canby man injured in Lyon County rollover Monday
A Canby man was injured when his vehicle overturned in Lyon County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 30 Douglas Lee Hansen, age 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southeast on Highway 68. At about 5 a.m., near mile post 21, the vehicle left the road and rolled in the south ditch. Hansen was transported to the hospital in Marshall with non-life threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued
Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery. The Sibley...
Next Redwood Falls elementary school referendum set for April 11 (updated)
On Aug. 9 of last year, Redwood Area Public School residents were asked to vote about whether to approve the district replacing Reede Gray Elementary School with an entirely new facility, at an estimated cost of about$47.5 million. The motion failed with 988 no votes and 896 yes votes, and...
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
67 year old dies in Kandiyohi County snowmobile accident Wednesday
A person died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Kandiyohi County Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 1, at about 2:43 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a single snowmobile in the 12000 block of 2nd Street NE in Lake Andrew Township. Law enforcement...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
New Ulm residents gather for peaceful rally amidst Tyre Nichols’ funeral
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform have swept nation. The peaceful...
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
Appellate court upholds Hanska child molester’s conviction
The state appellate court has upheld the conviction of a Hanska child molester. A Brown County jury convicted Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 41, of two counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July 2021. District Court Judge Robert Docherty sentenced Konakowitz to consecutive sentences of 17 1/2 years and 3...
Montevideo residents injured in crash on icy Chippewa County roads Friday
Several people were injured Friday morning in a crash on icy Chippewa County roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Henri Ariel Lopez Palazios, age 28, of Montevideo, was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 23. At the same time, Meryl Marlene Kuechle, age 20, of Eden Valley, was eastbound on the same road.
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
Donald “Doc” H. Werner
Donald “Doc” H. Werner, age 85, of Redwood Falls passed away on January 31, 2023, at Valley View Manor nursing home in Lamberton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, from St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Wabasso. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue on Friday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Neighbors help remove snow before firefighters can reach burning Sacred Heart farmhouse Monday
It took neighbors helping to move snow out of the way, but firefighters were unable to save a burning farmhouse near Sacred Heart Monday. Firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of a two-story house, and quickly determined the occupants had been able to safely exit, and nobody was left inside. Because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, fire crews were at first able to bring only a limited amount of equipment on the yard. Neighboring farmers helped to move snow in the driveway and yard to allow more fire trucks and water tankers into the yard. Sub-zero temperatures hindered the firefighters’ efforts, and in the end the home was a total loss.
Six People Arrested in Meth Bust
(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
