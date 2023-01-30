Read full article on original website
Digging into Lennar and Elon Musk’s “Project Amazing”
When Compass broker Matt Holm bought his first Tesla in 2013, he loved it so much he started a fan club. Holm, one of Austin’s biggest brokers by deal volume, is better known to electric motorheads as the president of the Tesla Owners’ Club Austin. From his dual perch atop Austin’s housing market and Tesla fandom, Holm took note last week when news broke that Elon Musk will partner with volume homebuilder Lennar to construct 110 homes near the headquarters of the Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and transit firm.
Tri Pointe taps “Queer Eye” star for Dripping Springs design
Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his native Texan credibility to California-based homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes’ upcoming development in the fast-growing suburb of Dripping Springs, the Austin Business Journal reports. Tri Pointe enlisted Berk to design a model home for the development, known as Heritage, which will feature 586...
