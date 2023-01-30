When Compass broker Matt Holm bought his first Tesla in 2013, he loved it so much he started a fan club. Holm, one of Austin’s biggest brokers by deal volume, is better known to electric motorheads as the president of the Tesla Owners’ Club Austin. From his dual perch atop Austin’s housing market and Tesla fandom, Holm took note last week when news broke that Elon Musk will partner with volume homebuilder Lennar to construct 110 homes near the headquarters of the Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and transit firm.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO