Austin’s Manila visit to bring deal on expanded base access: Philippines official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines this week is expected to bring an announcement of expanded U.S. access to military bases in the country, a senior Philippines official said on Tuesday. Washington is eager to extend its security options in the Philippines...
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has opened its embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China. Blinken announced plans to open a diplomatic mission in the Pacific island...
Blinken to meet China’s Xi during Beijing visit -Financial Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans. Blinken will discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip...
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. Statements from the defence ministries of both countriessaid Washington...
In U.S. visit, Taiwan speaker stresses importance of defending island from China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The speaker of Taiwan’s parliament spoke at a forum for international religious freedom in Washington on Wednesday and stressed the importance of defending the island’s democracy in the face of pressure from China. In an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit, You Si-kun...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
U.S. transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen who disclosed how he was tortured by the Central Intelligence Agency after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, has been transferred from Guantanamo Bay prison to Belize, the Pentagon said on Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had notified lawmakers about his...
Costa Rica pulls back on U.N.-backed climate agreement named in its honor
SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Congress on Wednesday blocked the country’s ratification of a U.N.-backed environmental treaty named after one of the Central American country’s municipalities, after it lost support from the administration. The treaty, known as the Escazu Agreement, was signed in the Escazu...
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
North Korea says U.S. drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’ -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the United States and its allies have pushed the situation to an “extreme red-line” and threaten to turn the peninsula into a “huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone.”
Ukraine probing senior military officials for suspected corruption
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities are investigating senior military officials in two separate cases of suspected corruption, officials said on Thursday, part of a crackdown on wrongdoing before talks with European Union leaders. The EU has made addressing corruption a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc, a process that takes...
U.S. lawmakers ask for documents on Russian hackers targeting nuclear labs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Department of Energy to release documents detailing the targeting of American nuclear laboratories by Russian hackers last year. The call – issued Thursday by the Republican chairmen of the House oversight and science committees – follows a Reuters report last month that...
Republican U.S. lawmaker meets with TikTok, but unpersuaded
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Republican Representative Mike Gallagher met with TikTok on Wednesday about the Chinese-owned short video app’s U.S. data security plans but still plans to seek to ban TikTok in the United States, a spokesperson for the lawmaker said. Gallagher, the Republican chair of a U.S. House of...
Factbox-U.S. rocket-powered bomb would double Ukraine’s strike range
(Reuters) – The United States is expected to send a new weapon to Ukraine, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), doubling Kyiv’s current strike range. * Ukraine’s longest-range weapon currently is the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). Its rockets can travel 48 miles (77 kilometers) while the GLSDB’s range is 94 miles (151 km). Greater range would allow the Ukrainian military to attack Russian forces from a greater distance or potentially penetrate more deeply into Russian-held territory.
Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, prime ministers say
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland and Sweden remain committed to joining NATO at the same time despite Turkey’s opposition to the Swedish candidacy, the two countries’ prime ministers told a joint news conference in Stockholm on Thursday. Turkey has said it could approve Finland’s NATO membership application ahead...
Analysis: Ukraine’s new weapon will force a Russian shift
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – With the United States expected to send a new longer-range weapon to Ukraine, it has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or...
Brazil Senate to hold leadership vote, outcome crucial for Lula government
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Congress holds leadership elections on Wednesday, with both chambers expected to re-elect leaders who have signalled a readiness to work with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which will be key for his minority government’s legislative agenda. In the Senate, however, the...
Kosovo tribunal reduces sentences of veterans’ leaders
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Appeals judges at a special tribunal in The Hague on Thursday confirmed the convictions of two leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans’ organisation for revealing names of protected witnesses but slightly reduced their sentences. In May last year the Kosovo Specialist Chambers...
Russian rocket destroys Kramatorsk apartment building; 2 dead, governor says
(Reuters) -A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. “Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the...
