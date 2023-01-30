Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
After The Rock Said No To The Royal Rumble, He Took To Instagram To Explain Exactly What He Was Up To
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent from the WWE's Royal Rumble, but assured his fans that he was plenty busy with other tasks during the big night.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Did Not Realize His Neck Tattoo Was Going To Be So Large
WWE Universe has been continuously buzzing about the return of the Prodigal Son after months of being on the shelf due to injury, Cody Rhodes. Not only did Rhodes come back, but inserted himself straight into the world title picture upon his resurgence. Cody Rhodes has been at the center of discussion, and he recently opened up about his intriguing neck tattoo.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Added to Next Week’s WWE RAW Card
A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on January 30, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!. The fallout from "Royal Rumble" kicks off tonight, as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show. Rhodes made his triumphant return this past Saturday as the final entrant of the match after he was sidelined with a pectoral injury in June. What will he have to say?
wrestletalk.com
Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
