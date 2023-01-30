Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA football reveals 2023 schedule
The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2023 football schedules for its member institutions on Monday. Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games and a neutral site contest. Starting times for all contests, and the home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend, will be announced at a later date.
NBC 29 News
UVA running back Mike Hollins possibly “turned loose” for spring practice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March. Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds. UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott...
jerryratcliffe.com
Boeheim had No. 6 Cavaliers exactly where he wanted them, but Virginia’s Bennett figured things out
Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim did all he could to prepare Syracuse for its rematch with Virginia on Big Monday, and by his own accounting, the Orange played their best game of the year. It wasn’t enough. Boeheim made some changes in his zone, moved it up to push...
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
WSET
Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County High School mourns second student lost in Rockfish River incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Public Schools (ACPS) is morning the loss of the second student from Amherst County High School (ACHS) who died in the Rockfish River incident in Nelson County. ACPS says 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre was a 12th grader at ACHS. School officials learned...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WHSV
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
