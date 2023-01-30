Read full article on original website
New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving
If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
These Treats From The Cold Spring Bakery Are Only Around For A Limited Time!
With the calendar set to turn the page over to February, there is something really SWEET to look forward to! Cold Spring Bakery announced this morning on social media that a popular 'delicacy' would be available for just a limited time, but if you wait too long you are going to miss out. So what is this delicacy they are referring to? A Paczki.
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Fire East of Rice Damages Garage and Shop Tuesday Night
Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s department were called to a fire just east of Rice Monday night at 11 p.m. There was a report of a structure fire at 110th Avenue in Brockway Township. Twenty-nine-year-old Tanner Nordlund of Holdingford reported that his detached garage and shop was on...
Truck And Snow Plow Collide In Waite Park Wednedsay
A truck and snow plow crashed into each other on Highway 15 in Waite Park Wednesday morning. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at around 9:40 a.m. a truck and snow plow were traveling south bound on Highway 15 before crashing into each other at the 33rd Street exit near Tech High School.
Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Community steps up for dog found shot in Douglas County
No owners have come forward for a dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota last week — but that doesn't mean the pup isn't receiving lots of love. An online fundraiser to support the dog's ongoing medical care has raised over $6,500. "Our hearts are broken for this sweet dog,"...
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued
Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery. The Sibley...
