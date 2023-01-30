Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is 27 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1995. He and the Kansas City Chiefs have another chance for a Super Bowl win.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Chiefs Don't Plan to Sign WR for Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles
Despite dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have no plans to sign free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Super Bowl LVII. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Chiefs are "comfortable" with the players they have and their chemistry, so they won't sign OBJ to the practice squad and explore the possibility of activating him for the biggest game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl how to watch, live stream: Date, time, TV channel, Super Bowl 57 odds for Chiefs, Eagles
Whether you tune in for the actual game, the commercials or the halftime show, there's a pretty good chance you will likely be watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, the most viewed television broadcast was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
Deadspin
Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon
Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
Deadspin
The NHL will always be a niche sport — and that’s fine
There is no fanbase that can whipsaw from beseeching the masses to watch their sport to getting pissed off at any mainstream coverage or attention quite like hockey fans. Any discussion of hockey’s ratings and popularity always includes a collection of the same reasons it’s not more popular, along with a scowl from hockey fans about why nobody watches. Hockey fans get pissed when it’s pointed out that it’s a niche sport, and then get equally pissed whenever it moves beyond that.
Comments / 0